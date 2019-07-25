|
JOHN AUGENBLICK
LAKELAND - John Augenblick passed away on July 22, 2019. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1950 to parents Joseph and Madeline Augenblick. John grew up in Orlando and graduated from Edgewater High School in 1969.
He went on to earn his B.M.E. from Indiana University, 1972; his M.M. degree from University of Miami, 1976; and his D.M.A degree from University of Miami, 1978.
His long teaching career included time spent as Choral Director, H.B. Plant High School, Tampa, 1972-74; Assistant Professor, Director of Choral Activities, Central Methodist College, 1978-81; and Assistant Professor, Director of Choral Activities, Florida International University, 1981-2013. He was active in several Professional Organizations: Florida Vocal Association (FVA), Music Educators National Conference (MENC), and American Choral Directors Association (ACDA).
In addition to his teaching career, John was active in music ministry where he served as the long-term music director at various churches including Pinecrest Presbyterian Church, Miami, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Miami Beach, and Kendall Community Church of God, Miami.
After retiring from Florida International University in 2013, he and his wife Elsie moved to Lakeland, where he continued to enjoy playing piano, singing in church choir and playing in the bell choir, as well as hobbies that included photography and nature walks.
John is preceded in death by his parents; son Adam; brother Joseph; and great-nephew Collin.
Left to treasure his memory is his loving wife Elsie (Diaz); father-in-law Ed Diaz; sister-in-law Janet (Diaz) Wizda and her husband Ed; brother-in-law Ed Diaz and his wife Gwen; a niece, 9 nephews and 24 great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 11AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33813.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: FIU Foundation, in memory of John Augenblick, Florida International University School of Music, 10910 SW 17 Street, WPAC 142, Miami, FL 33199 or online at: www.music.fiu.edu or to: Compassionate Care Hospice, 2525 Drane Field Rd., Suite 4, Lakeland, FL 33811.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019