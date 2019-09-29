Home

JOHN B. MULLINAX

JOHN B. MULLINAX Obituary
JOHN B.
MULLINAX, 87
Retired

LAKELAND - John B. Mullinax, 87, died on September 25, 2019.
John was born in Copperhill, Tennessee on August 19, 1932 to the late Joe and Minnie Mullinax. John was a long time resident of Indianapolis, Indiana and then moved to the Lakeland, Florida area.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Colette D. Mullinax; 3 children; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A graveside Memorial with Military Honors will be held at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave. Bushnell, Florida 33513. On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 12:30 PM.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
