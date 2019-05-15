|
JOHN BALL
AUBURNDALE-John was born on May 27, 1940 in Dalton City, Illinois to Clarence Allen and Ida May McIntosh Ball. After graduating from BTHS in Bethany, IL, he started working at Ken's Food Market in Sullivan, IL.
He spent 4 years in the Army. John returned to Ken's where he became store manager. He started working at Walt Disney World in 1973 as a Lead at Spirit World at the Contemporary Resort. He transferred to Marketing Art where he became a Sr. Production Artist until he retired in 2001.
John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Auburndale, Elks Club of Lakeland, FL, American Legion of Winter Haven, FL, and Golden 'Ears Club of WDW.
He is preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by; Wife of 52 years: Irene Garrison Ball, Brother: Don (Sandy) Ball of Pikeville, NC, Sister-in-law: Alice (Paul) Eadie of Virginia Beach, VA, Brother-in-laws: Joe A. (Diane) Garrison of Oceanside, CA, Richard (Vickie) Garrison of Lake Alfred, FL, and David Garrison of Marietta, GA, plus many nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, great-great-nieces/nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Auburndale, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823, at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made to First United Methodist Church of Auburndale or the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. Arrangements by Kersey Funeral Home.
