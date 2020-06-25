JOHN BERNARD "B" CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN BERNARD 'MR. B'
CAMPBELL, Jr, 41

LAKELAND - John Bernard Campbell Jr. (Nickname: Mr. B), 41, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by his parents: John and Vanessa Campbell; sister, Monica Campbell Smith; niece, Arlesha Robinson; nephew, CJ Smith; godson, Keshon Rogers; and a host of family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Fri. 5:00-8:00 at Coney Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. 11:00 a.m. at Victory Church on Griffin Road. Coney Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Coney Brothers Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved