JOHN BERNARD 'MR. B'
CAMPBELL, Jr, 41
LAKELAND - John Bernard Campbell Jr. (Nickname: Mr. B), 41, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by his parents: John and Vanessa Campbell; sister, Monica Campbell Smith; niece, Arlesha Robinson; nephew, CJ Smith; godson, Keshon Rogers; and a host of family and friends.
A Visitation will be held on Fri. 5:00-8:00 at Coney Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. 11:00 a.m. at Victory Church on Griffin Road. Coney Funeral Home.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.