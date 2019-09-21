|
|
REV. JOHN C.
COX
11/19/28 - 9/18/19
WINTER HAVEN - Rev. John C. Cox went home to be with his Lord on September 18, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Jo, children, Lois Ermatinger (John), John Cox (Tanda), Tim Cox (Doris), Jeff Cox (Karen), 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 3 pm at the First Church of God, 3025 Hwy 92 West, Winter Haven, FL, 33881. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL, or John's favorite charity, Children of Promise ( echildrenofpromise.org ). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019