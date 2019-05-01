|
JOHN C.
JIMICK
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. John C. Jimick passed away April 19th, 2019, in Winter Haven, where he has lived for the past five years after moving from Brandon.
He was born and raised in Mineral Point, PA to his parents John and Ruth Jimick, who predeceased him. John served in the US Marines from 1955 to 1959. He lived and worked in CT for many years before moving to FL. He worked as a truck driver in the Tampa area for many years.
He is survived by his brother, Harry, and his wife Katie of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving him is his sister, Lois, and her husband Don of Lakeland. John's son, Mark and his wife live in Missoula, MT.
He's to be cremated, handled by Spangler Funeral Home of Lakeland. Burial will be at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Ledger from May 1 to May 2, 2019