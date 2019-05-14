|
|
JOHN C. (Johnnie)
PLUMLEY
Mr. John C. Plumley (Johnnie), 80, died at his home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with his family and friends at his side. Born September 20, 1938 in Boomer, WV, he was proceeded in death by his parents Miles and Mazie Plumley.
Johnnie was a veteran of the Air Force and later retired from GTE after 34 years of service.
Survivors include Alice Plumley; three daughters: Denise Rinehart, Tina Farrington, and Sheila Fritz (Robby); one son, John C. Plumley II (Heidi); brother, Jerry Plumley (Loretta); nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Graveside service as per John's wishes will be held Tuesday, May 14th, 11:00am at Chapel Hill Gardens at 11531 US-301, Dade City, FL 33525.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019