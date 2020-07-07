JOHN CLEMENS LEGANIKJune 26, 1933 to July 1, 2020LAKELAND - John Clemens Leganik passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a long illness on July 1, 2020. He was born June 26, 1933, in Rossford, Ohio to Joseph and Cecelia (Wisniewski) Leganik. John was a 1951 graduate of Rossford High School. He proudly served his country throughout his career in the military. A US Army Veteran, John served during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from the Army, John continued his career full time at the Ohio Air National Guard, 180th Tactical Fighter Group, MSGT aircraft welder, for 35 years. John also owned and operated Arclight Welding Service for many years in Rossford, bringing his skills and business to Lakeland, FL upon his retirement. John's commercial vehicle and calling cards sported the motto 'I can weld anything except a broken heart.'John was actively involved with his son Russell with Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, serving as a Scout Leader, active in the Pinewood Derby, Camp Miaconda, and various Scouting activities.John lived out a passion for fishing on Lake Erie for Perch and Walleye on his boat named 'For the Good Times.' He carried out this passion in his retirement to Florida in 1991, enjoying many deep sea fishing trips from Tarpon Springs and Cape Canaveral. In addition for his love of fishing and the ocean, John was well known for his horticulture talents. He enjoyed working in his yard, nurturing tropical trees and flowers, and was the Master of working on home and garage projects. Always active and never slowing down, John refused to stop working or become sedentary in retirement.John was a man of deep and strong faith, committed to our Lord and Savior. John attended and served in the Toledo Catholic Cursillo movement, as well as Promise Keepers in Florida, encouraging men to accept Christ into their lives and receive the saving message of Jesus Christ. He attended and was active with Highland Park Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, FL since 1991.John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Geraldine M. (Vanderhorst) Leganik; son Russell Leganik; Grandchildren Alea Leganik and Isaac Leganik; daughter Kathleen Leganik Sauser; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cecelia Leganik; brothers, Melvin and Richard Leganik; and sisters Josephine Tilimon and Lucille VanDorp.John will be laid to rest at a private ceremony with Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL Thursday, July 9, 2020. The family would like to thank the many friends and family for the love, prayers, and support extended to them during this time. Condolences may be made to the family at