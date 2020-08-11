REV. JOHN DANIEL
ARROWOOD, 84
BARTOW - Rev. John Daniel Arrowood, 84, went to be with his Lord & Savior Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence in Bartow.
John was born January 27, 1936 in Jackson, KY to Lewis & Laura Arrowood, he served in the US Army Corps of Engineers. He was a Minister for 45 years and a Ordained Bishop in the Church of God denomination. John was an avid golfer and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his sister Blanche Gilbert and brother Amon Arrowood. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Bernice Arrowood, son Gary Arrowood & wife Beth, daughter Angie Albritton & husband Frank, grandchildren Brittany Graziano & husband Chad, Johnathan Allbritton, Ashley Ham-mett & husband Austin, great grandchildren Selah Graziano, Eli Graziano and Stetson Hammett.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10 to 11am at Cornerstone Church of God 10 S Seminole Ave in Fort. Meade, FL. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of God. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church of God Scholarship Fund. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com