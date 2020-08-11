1/1
REV. JOHN DANIEL ARROWOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REV. JOHN DANIEL
ARROWOOD, 84

BARTOW - Rev. John Daniel Arrowood, 84, went to be with his Lord & Savior Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence in Bartow.
John was born January 27, 1936 in Jackson, KY to Lewis & Laura Arrowood, he served in the US Army Corps of Engineers. He was a Minister for 45 years and a Ordained Bishop in the Church of God denomination. John was an avid golfer and fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his sister Blanche Gilbert and brother Amon Arrowood. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Bernice Arrowood, son Gary Arrowood & wife Beth, daughter Angie Albritton & husband Frank, grandchildren Brittany Graziano & husband Chad, Johnathan Allbritton, Ashley Ham-mett & husband Austin, great grandchildren Selah Graziano, Eli Graziano and Stetson Hammett.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10 to 11am at Cornerstone Church of God 10 S Seminole Ave in Fort. Meade, FL. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Cornerstone Church of God. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church of God Scholarship Fund. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved