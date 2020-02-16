|
|
JOHN DAVID
HAUBER, 56
BARTOW - John David Hauber, age 56, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home in Bartow. Born November 5, 1963 in Fort Jackson, SC, he was the son of the late Russell Gilbert and Marvina (Mathis) Hauber. Mr. Hauber was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked as a supervisor in circulation for the Lakeland Ledger for many years and was currently working for Flanders-Precisionaire in Bartow.
He is survived by his sisters: Cindy Stevens (Russell) of Alturas, Barbara Hunt (Eric) of Cape Coral and his half sister Shannon Hauber Madden (James). He also leaves behind nephews: Michael Music (Brandy), Brandon Madden (Kamla) and nieces: Hannah Hunt, Olivia Stevens, Tyanna Bruley (Matthew) and grandnephews and niece: Jude, Luke and Koraline.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 10:00am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020