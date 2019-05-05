Home

JOHN MARTIN
JOHN DELANO MARTIN

JOHN DELANO MARTIN Obituary
LAKELAND - John Delano Martin, 85, avid reader, gardener, fixer of all things and the quintessential do-it-yourselfer, passed away on April 7, 2019, in his home in Lakeland, FL.
He is survived by his son Scott, daughter in law Maritza, granddaughters Natalia and Jennifer, and his sister JoAnn. John was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, June, his father George and mother Bernice, and brothers Leslie, Clyde and Charlie.
Born and raised in Winigan, Missouri, he worked hard on the family farm and then followed his brothers into the Navy where he served his country honorably during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. Afterwards, John spent a career in the cash register and electronic parts industries. He loved airplanes, airshows and museums. His passion though was his various motorcycles on which he explored the many back roads of Florida throughout the year. His quiet wisdom will be missed.
Published in Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2019
