Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JOHN's life story with friends and family

Share JOHN's life story with friends and family

JOHN

'JOHNNY D'

DENKER



MULBERRY - John Denker, 66, passed away 11/4/2020. A memorial service will be held Mon. at 6 pm at the Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store