JOHN E. "Humdinger" CRAWFORD
JOHN E.
'Humdinger'
CRAWFORD, SR

LAKELAND - John E Crawford Sr, 'Humdinger', went home to Heaven October 16, 2020 at age 79.
A resident of Lakeland FL, John lived a life filled with love, joy, family and friends born from a deep devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn (Batten), his son John Jr. and countless others who knew him as 'Poppy.' John's eagerness to lend a hand, quick wit and limitless supply of southern charm will always be missed. Funeral arrangements are private.

Published in The Ledger on Nov. 1, 2020.
