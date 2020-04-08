Home

JOHN E. MARTINEY

JOHN E. MARTINEY Obituary
JOHN E.
MARTINEY, 67

WINTER HAVEN - John E. Martiney, 67, passed away on April 2, 2020. Born on March 9, 1953 in Amityville, New York to parents Arthur and Ana.
He proudly served in the US Army National Guard and Reserve prior to his work at FedEx and retirement from Republic Airways. He was a dedicated husband, father, mentor, and friend.
He is survived by his wife Gloria, siblings James and Janice, children John, Ana, and Javier, and grandchildren Andrew, Emma, Abigail, Arianna, and Elena. The family appreciates all of your prayers.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
