LAKELAND - John Elbert Petterson died on May 25, 2019, in Lakeland, Florida. He was born November 19, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio to Phyllis and Frank Petterson. The bill for his mother's 12-day hospital stay totaled $102.98. Phyllis said that she thought she got her money's worth. She adored him, and he, her. He graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, and at age 21 was teaching high school in Sylvania, Ohio, before moving to Florida.

John co-founded, with John Caswell, Florida Pipe and Supply, a supplier of industrial pipes, valves and fittings. Florida Pipe and Supply was the primary supplier for the Central Florida phosphate and citrus industries, Publix, and Cape Canaveral. They sold the business to Hughes Supply in 1995. John retired at 53.

John lived his life with this favorite saying as his mantra: 'You don't quit playing because you die. You die because you quit playing.' A lifelong sports enthusiast, he worked diligently to bring youth soccer to Lakeland in the '70s. He played and taught tennis. A resident of Grasslands, he made a hole-in-one on two occasions, and was both Member-Member Net Champion and Member-Member Shoot-Out Champion for the Club. He loved the game of pickleball, and enthusiastically promoted the growth of the sport in Lakeland, especially at the Kelly Recreation Center, where he would happily give a lesson to anyone who asked for help. He convinced the City of Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department to install regulation-size courts at Woodlake. One day in 2016 he rode 56 miles on the Van Fleet State Trail on a 3-speed bicycle. When he got home he swore it was uphill in both directions.

Seeing the bonsai trees in Japan gave John an interest in the art which quickly grew into an obsession. He served several terms as president of the Sho Fu Bonsai Society of Sarasota, growing both the membership and the coffers substantially. During his presidency Sho Fu had the reputation of being 'the nice group,' which pleased John to no end. He was instrumental in establishing the permanent bonsai exhibit at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. He founded the Bonsai Society of Lakeland, led it for several years, and then both taught and lectured on the art. His trees won awards at exhibits and he was honored with District Trustee awards from the Bonsai Societies of Florida for both District 5 and District 7.

A member of The Rotary Club of Lakeland, John was a Paul Harris Fellow twice over. The Pettersons are members of First United Methodist Church. John loved the 9:30 service and they did not miss unless he and Cindy were traveling. His mother never said 'have a nice trip,' she would say 'you kids go make some memories.' John and Cindy had some wonderful adventures and did indeed make some cherished memories.

John is survived by his wife Cindy, son Brian, daughter-in-law Wendy, and grandchildren Jake, Abby, and Luke. Also a daughter, Beth Dickman, and her children Lauren and Sam. His brother Bill and his wife Linda reside in Houston. His nephew Mark Petterson (Erica) of Austin, Texas and their daughter and niece Anne (Adrien) of Aaru, Switzerland and her daughter and son.

John loved God and Country, his family, friends, and sports. He laughed heartily and often. John made everything more fun. He will be missed.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 on Thursday, May 30, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Children's Clothes Closet of First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803.

Published in Ledger from May 29 to May 30, 2019