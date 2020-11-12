JOHN EARL

ADAMS



LAKELAND - John 'Johnny' Earl Adams, a resident of Lakeland, left this earth five days short of being 89 years old on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home under the care of his wife, daughters, granddaughter and Good Shepherd Hospice.

He was born on October 30, 1931, in Warren, Ohio to Henry and Margaret Adams.

John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Marylouise; daughters: JoAnne Adams, Brenda (Larry) Delaney, Terri (Don) Burchfield; grandchildren: Brandi Phakousonh, Jeremy (Michelle) Wright; and great grandchildren: Sebastian, Trinity, Hunter, Hannah and Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, Magnolia Team, 3570 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL. 33805.

On Tuesday, November 17, a gathering of friends and family will be held at 5 pm followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 5:30 at The United Methodist Temple, 2700 South Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL.

The family and church request that facial coverings be worn to protect the vulnerable.



