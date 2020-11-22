JOHN EDWARD
JIROVEC, 80
LAKELAND - John Edward Jirovec, 80, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, while in the hospital with his loving wife D' Ann by his side.
John was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Wausau, WI, to Edward Jirovec and Elsie Breitenbach Jirovec. He was preceded in death by both parents and his first wife, Charlotte Juanita.
John enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army. John was successful in his own business of mobile home sales and as a realtor.
John was an active member of Victory Church. There will be a celebration of life service at Victory Church Sanctuary Wed., Nov. 25. Viewing will be at 11:00 a.m. with service following at 12:00 noon. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com