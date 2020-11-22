1/1
John Edward Jirovec
JOHN EDWARD
JIROVEC, 80

LAKELAND - John Edward Jirovec, 80, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, while in the hospital with his loving wife D' Ann by his side.
John was born Aug. 27, 1940, in Wausau, WI, to Edward Jirovec and Elsie Breitenbach Jirovec. He was preceded in death by both parents and his first wife, Charlotte Juanita.
John enlisted and proudly served in the U.S. Army. John was successful in his own business of mobile home sales and as a realtor.
John was an active member of Victory Church. There will be a celebration of life service at Victory Church Sanctuary Wed., Nov. 25. Viewing will be at 11:00 a.m. with service following at 12:00 noon. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com


Published in The Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
11:00 AM
Victory Church Sanctuary
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Victory Church Sanctuary
