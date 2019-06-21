|
JOHN F.
LEWIS, 93
LAKELAND - John F. 'Jack' Lewis, 93, died on June 10, 2019, at Wedgewood of Winter Haven. Jack loved to make friends with anyone he met and was quick to tell a joke with a twinkle in his eye. He was devoted to his wife, Shirley, to whom he was married for nearly 47 years. Shirley passed away in September of last year.
Jack was born March 6, 1926, in Detroit. As a young man, he served in the Navy from 1944 to 1946. After WWII, Jack worked in the trucking business, first as terminal manager and from 1960-64 he owned and operated Lewis Trucking in Wooster, Ohio. After selling his business in 1964, he lived in various cities around the Midwest and Southwest, working primarily as a salesman, specializing in chemicals. In 1971, he settled with Shirley in Battle Creek, Mich. where the couple lived for nearly two decades. He retired in 1990 from the American Water Science company for whom he had sold water treatment chemicals. That year, he and Shirley moved to Schalamar Creek in Lakeland, where they enjoyed retirement for 28 years.
Jack and Shirley were active neighbors at Schalamar Creek and proud members of the First Presbyterian Church. Jack loved working part-time at Winn-Dixie, playing golf, dominos and cards, tending flowers around the pond near his home, driving his motorhome on cross-country adventures, chatting with neigh-bors, and sharing meals with friends and family.
He is survived by many friends in the Lakeland area, as well as several nieces and nephews in New England.
Interment will be in Merrimack, NH later this summer. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollings-worth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.
Published in Ledger from June 21 to June 22, 2019