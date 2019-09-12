|
|
JOHN F.
MacMILLAN, Jr.,
LAKELAND - John F. MacMillan, Jr., 88, of Lakeland, Florida passed away September 1, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Greenport L.I. NY, he was a proud Korean War veteran. On December 9, 1961 he married his love Patricia Lahey who predeceased him February 13, 2006. Their union blessed them with two beloved children who survive them: Geri (Tom) Voytek and John (Sandra) MacMillan. Cherished Poppie to grandchildren Melissa and Christopher Voytek, Brett and Charlotte MacMillan.
John was a caring and loving man who was loved by many and will sorely be missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Polk County Humane Society. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery October 29 at 11 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019