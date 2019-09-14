Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeland Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John Prokuski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Prokuski


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Prokuski Obituary
JOHN F.
PROKUSKI, 78

LAKELAND - John F. Prokuski, 78, of Lakeland, passed away September 10, 2019. He was born August 30, 1941 to parents Stanley and Theresa Prokuski in Cleveland, Ohio.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Stanley; daughter Kimberly; and his loving wife, of 50 years, Georgia.
Left to treasure his memory is his daughter Christina (Danny); sons John, Jr. and Thomas (Meredith); his sister Catherine; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 10:30AM Monday, Sept 16, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor may be made to : 3505 E. Frontage Rd. #145, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.