JOHN F.
PROKUSKI, 78
LAKELAND - John F. Prokuski, 78, of Lakeland, passed away September 10, 2019. He was born August 30, 1941 to parents Stanley and Theresa Prokuski in Cleveland, Ohio.
John is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Stanley; daughter Kimberly; and his loving wife, of 50 years, Georgia.
Left to treasure his memory is his daughter Christina (Danny); sons John, Jr. and Thomas (Meredith); his sister Catherine; 13 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
A gathering of friends and family will be held 10:30AM Monday, Sept 16, 2019 at the Lakeland Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's honor may be made to : 3505 E. Frontage Rd. #145, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019