1/1
JOHN FELIX DELMAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN FELIX
DELMAS, Jr.

WINTER HAVEN - John Felix Delmas, Jr. died peacefully on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 71 at home in Winter Haven, Fl surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents John & Oyean Delmas, his sister Sheinah Dorsey and his great grandson Braxton Delmas. John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise Delmas, and their children Crystal DeMaria (Jack), Johnette Westberry (Tom), Bambi Bitter (Rick), Devin Headley, Darla Delmas (John) and Layton Delmas. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Cheyenne Richards (Gary), Cary Smith (Jazmen), Blake Westberry, Justin Westberry and Jaden DeMaria and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Janna Hurst, Yvonne Otero and Jonathon Delmas.
John was a Veteran of the United States Army before starting his career in the automatic fire protection industry. His favorite past times were fishing and scrapping metal.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at People's Church at 3800 Recker Highway, Winter Haven, Florida. Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy may make a donation to Fisher House Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
People's Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved