JOHN FELIXDELMAS, Jr.WINTER HAVEN - John Felix Delmas, Jr. died peacefully on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at the age of 71 at home in Winter Haven, Fl surrounded by his family.He was preceded in death by his parents John & Oyean Delmas, his sister Sheinah Dorsey and his great grandson Braxton Delmas. John is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Denise Delmas, and their children Crystal DeMaria (Jack), Johnette Westberry (Tom), Bambi Bitter (Rick), Devin Headley, Darla Delmas (John) and Layton Delmas. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Cheyenne Richards (Gary), Cary Smith (Jazmen), Blake Westberry, Justin Westberry and Jaden DeMaria and eleven great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Janna Hurst, Yvonne Otero and Jonathon Delmas.John was a Veteran of the United States Army before starting his career in the automatic fire protection industry. His favorite past times were fishing and scrapping metal.A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at People's Church at 3800 Recker Highway, Winter Haven, Florida. Those wishing to offer an expression of sympathy may make a donation to Fisher House Foundation.