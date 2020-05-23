JOHN FIERROWINTER HAVEN - John Fierro was born January 17, 1925 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. He died of natural causes May 16, 2020. He attended the University of Virginia. It was there that he met Elizabeth 'Betty,' his wife of 63 years. She passed in 2011. They were married in the University chapel. They moved to Winter Haven in the 1960s.He has worn many hats over the years. He taught band music in a school, he played the trumpet, he served in the Marine Corps, he did surveying, he worked at Cypress Gardens. John was an active member of Beymer Memorial United Methodist Church where he was a greeter/usher/attendance counter, a Sunday School teacher, and proud ringer of the church bell announcing 11:00 worship each week. Many people would know John through his volunteer work. He scouted up used eye glasses for the Lions Club, sold poinsettias and pecans. He scrounged up the supplies for the annual pancake breakfast for the blind and then went to work serving. He was a big supporter of the now former Polk Drive-in Church on Havendale Blvd. for decades. He was very involved with the Rotary and the Pilot club. He was one of the Friends of the Library. He and Betty loved bowling and became quite accomplished at it. His wife Betty volunteered a night a week at the hospital gift shop for over 35 years. On Christmas day she and John would be found delivering little gifts to the hospital patients. She was awarded the prestigious Bankers Cup in 2002. They had no children. Some of their favorite memories were traveling to Hawaii for the Pilot Club and traveling to Israel and other places with their church friends.John loved doing for others. He would frequently just show up to work in the parsonage yard. Probably his most familiar position was standing at the doors of numerous greater Winter Haven businesses collecting money for the Marine's community fund. He did this until two years ago, stopping at the age of 93. He was proud to say, 'Once a Marine always a Marine.' Over the years he served the local Marine Corps League as Commandant and as chaplain.Due to the pandemic, there will be no service. He will be laid to rest next to his wife at the Lauderdale Memorial Park in Ft. Lauderdale. Those who wish are encouraged to send a memorial gift to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home.