JOHN FRANCIS
ARVAY
LAKELAND - In loving memory of our father, John Francis Arvay (12/4/1933 - 12/11/2019). John was born in Tampa, FL to Margaret M. Balint and John F. Arvay and was of Catholic faith.
He was a Lieutenant in the US Navy serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served as a pilot and received the prestigious Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for his service during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he flew the P2V Neptune, a maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.
After serving for 11 years, John flew commercial airplanes for New Haven Airways, CT; worked at WR Grace Mines in Mulberry; Adams Packing, Auburndale; Jacquin Distributors, Auburndale; and as a postman in Tampa, Lakeland and Eagle Lake post offices until retiring. John lived in EC Apartments for 30 years where he made so many wonderful and supportive friends.
John was predeceased by his bride, Barbara Lee Arvay; his son, Robert Lee Arvay; and his grandson, Brandon Melendez.
He is survived by his children: John J. Arvay and Brian Arvay of Winter Haven, Beverley Bennett (Brian) of Bartow, Elizabeth Smith (Todd) of Lake Wales, Carol Ratcliff (Mark) of Lakeland along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, January 18th from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 532 Avenue M, NW Winter Haven, FL 33881.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Good Shepherd Hospice, whose employees were the most caring and compassionate when our loved ones and family needed it most.
Good Shepherd Hospice, 450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823. Tel: 863-297-1880.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020