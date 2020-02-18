|
|
JOHN G.
CATRON, 83
LAKE ALFRED - John G. Catron of Lake Alfred, FL, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was 83. A native of Greeneville, TN, born September 23, 1936, John moved here upon retiring from the service from California. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service, and was formerly in the American Legion.
John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Catron, his son John Catron (Melissa) of Winter Haven, his daughter Karen Biondo of Lakeland, and his brother Bob Catron (Linda) of Avon Park, FL. John also leaves behind his grandchildren: Chantel Battie, Jonica Catron, Grant H. Johnson, and his great-grandchild-ren: Destiny Battie, Chance Battie, and Chloe Mae Sefcovic.
Graveside services with full military honors will be 2:00 PM Thursday at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the . Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020