JOHN G.MEISNER, 93LAKELAND - Mr. John G. Meisner of Dothan passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 93.Mr. Meisner graduated from Lakeland High School in 1944, where he participated in the DCT Program which allowed him to work at Ballinger Auto Storage after school as an auto body repair apprentice.He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46 as a Meter Machinist Mate Third Class in south Pacific on LST1054.After returning home he was employed as a fireman with the City of Lakeland. He also managed a body repair shop at Ballinger Auto Storage in his days off from the fire department.In 1971, he and his wife opened Meisner Paint and Body Shop. They operated the shop for about eleven years. He was called to serve the Lord and sold the shop to his two older sons.He attended Baptist Bible College in Graceville, FL from 1982-1984. He received his Diploma of Theology and served as pastor of a church in Alabama, then onto Spencer, Iowa to a mission church.He returned to Lakeland, Fl in 1986 and subsequently accepted a position as Chaplain at Lighthouse Ministries for fourteen years.He was a member of Harvest Methodist Church in Dothan, AL.He was preceded in death by his parents Claude Frank Meisner and Loise Potter Meisner and an aunt Georgia Gumtow.Survivors include his wife Mirian F. Meisner of Dothan, AL; daughters Claudia Estelle Payne (Patrick) of St. Cloud, FL, Barbara Ann Brown (Bob) of Dothan, Al; sons David R. Meisner (Peggy) of Lakeland, FL, John G. Meisner, Jr. (Bonnie) of Lakeland, FL, J. Kevin Meisner (Kathy) of Etowah, NC; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.