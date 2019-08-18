Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN EVANS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN GRABLE EVANS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN GRABLE EVANS Obituary
JOHN GRABLE
EVANS, 76

FORT MEADE - John Grable Evans, age 76, born on Wednesday, 11/21/1942 in Rentz, GA and went home on Sunday, 8/4/2019.
John was a steward at First Community Church and a member of Praise and Worship in Bartow. John was also a Navy Seabee.
John is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Joyce Hilleshiem.
John is survived by wife of 44 years, Charlotte; children, Esther (Billy) Howell, Bea Stroler; 2 grandchildren, Demi & Dalton; 3 brothers, Pete, Randy & Greg and many loving cousins.
Memorial Service will be at First Community Church, 4425 Co. Road 540A in Lakeland on August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.