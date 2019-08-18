|
JOHN GRABLE
EVANS, 76
FORT MEADE - John Grable Evans, age 76, born on Wednesday, 11/21/1942 in Rentz, GA and went home on Sunday, 8/4/2019.
John was a steward at First Community Church and a member of Praise and Worship in Bartow. John was also a Navy Seabee.
John is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Joyce Hilleshiem.
John is survived by wife of 44 years, Charlotte; children, Esther (Billy) Howell, Bea Stroler; 2 grandchildren, Demi & Dalton; 3 brothers, Pete, Randy & Greg and many loving cousins.
Memorial Service will be at First Community Church, 4425 Co. Road 540A in Lakeland on August 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019