Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
JOHN GREGORY ROSE


1966 - 2019
JOHN GREGORY ROSE Obituary
JOHN GREGORY
ROSE, 52

PALATKA - John Gregory 'Greg' Rose, 52, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Gainesville, Florida, in 1966, he resided in Putnam County for 20 years coming from Gainesville. A man of many talents, Greg had worked the past 7 years as a carpenter and handyman at the Roberts Ranch in Carraway. Greg loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses. His greatest joy was helping others.
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Teresa Rose of Carraway, his mother and step-father, Barbara Cook Combs (Allen) of Lakeland, FL, his father and step-mother, Richard Rose (Betty) of Jacksonville, 3 step-children, a brother, Eric Scott Rose (Kelly) of Newberry, 2 step-brothers, 2 step-grandchildren, and 2 aunts and 2 nephews, Steven Rose and Travis Rose.
Memorial services celebrating Greg's life will be at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating.
The family requests memorial donations be sent to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Greg's Book of Memories page at
www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
