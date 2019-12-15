|
|
JOHN HAMILTON
McNABB, Jr.
WINTER HAVEN - The family of John Hamilton McNabb Jr. is saddened to announce his passing on November 26, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. John was born to his late parents John and Opal McNabb on May 7, 1956 in Winter Haven, Florida.
He is survived by his two sons: John McNabb III and Travis McNabb and daughter Tara McNabb, granddaughter Alyssa McNabb, sister: Judy (Mike) Walker and brother: Jesse McNabb.
John was a veteran of the United States Army.
A memorial service will be held at Eagle Lake Baptist Church on December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019