JOHN 'VAN'
HARDEN, 72
WINTER HAVEN - John 'Van' Harden, 72, of Winter Haven passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.
Born September 3, 1946 in Cullman, AL he moved to Winter Haven as a child and has been a lifelong resident of the area. He retired from Sales and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving as a Navy Corpsman during the Vietnam War. Van was a member of the Winter Haven Baptist Church, the Winter Haven Moose Lodge, AmVets, and the American Legion Post 8.
He is preceded in death by: his father, Bill Harden; a daughter, Carla Harden Roberts and a stepson Anthony McKnight.
He is survived by: his wife, Patricia; a son, Jonathan Dale Harden of Winter Haven; a daughter, Tiffany Har-den of Eagle Lake; his mother, Ruby Harden Greene of Winter Haven; two brothers, Darrell Harden and his wife, Lisa of Winter Haven and Tony Harden and his wife, Dawn of Winter Haven; a step-daughter, Ginger Ingram White of Haines City; a grandchild, Sydnee Harden: and six step-grand-children.
The family will receive friends from 9:00am till 10:00am, with services following immediately Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Winter Haven. The family asks that everyone attending please dress casually. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his memory to AmVets or Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019