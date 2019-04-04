|
JOHN HENRY
KNIGHT, 83
MOULTRIE, GA. - John Henry Knight, 83, of Moultrie, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM-8:00PM Wed-nesday, April 3, 2019 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Graveside rites will be held 3:00PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Polk City, Florida.
Born October 21, 1935 in Commerce, GA, he was the son of Frank Knight and Edna Duncan Knight. Mr. Knight was a National Guard veteran and retired from F.M.C as an electrician and mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Bond Knight; brothers, C.J. Knight, Ed Knight, George Ottis Knight and Billy Gene Knight; sisters, Lucille Knight Crider, Viola Knight Griffin and Sarah Knight Trull; three step-sons.
Survivors include his daughters, Tequila Bosworth of Winter Haven, FL, Debbie Williams of Timberton, NJ; beloved nephew and caretaker, Randy Knight of Moultrie; special friend, Angie Hall of Moultrie; brother, Howard E. Knight and Inez, Frankie Knight and Betty; several nieces and nephews and other family members.
Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
