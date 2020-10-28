1/1
JOHN HENRY SHIVER
JOHN HENRY SHIVER, JR.

LAKELAND - John Henry Shiver, Jr. passed away at home on October 23, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Born in Lakeland, Florida, he was the son of the late John Henry, Sr., and Lessie Mae Shiver.
His survivors include his wife of 57 years, Barbara Payne Shiver; children, Kimberly Pasquino (Jeff), Debra Blankenbiller (Matt), Barbara Ann Dobson (Jamie); four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
John retired from CSX railroad after 37 years. He also had been an electrician for 35 years. He was a veteran of the US Army and loved to fish with cast net and gigging, and camping mostly at Simmons Park.
The family invites friends to meet with them at Victory Church Chapel, 1pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 for a Memorial Service followed by a gathering at Barbara Ann's home.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
Barbara Ann's home
OCT
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Victory Church Chapel
