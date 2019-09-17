|
JOHN HENRY
STODDARD, 74
LAKELAND - John Henry Stoddard, 74, passed away August 24, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, Florida. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
He was born in Truxton, NY on July 30, 1945 to his parents, Hank and Mary Stoddard, who both preceded him in death, along with his sister Karen Dropp. John is survived by his two sons and three daughters: Joshua Stoddard, Ian Stoddard, Kerri (Shawn) Sny, Hannah Stoddard, Maya Stod-dard; two grandchildren Ella Sny, Penelope Sny, along with his sister Kathy Wilson (Russell Falter).
He was a graduate of Northeastern University. John started his career out at Dow Chemical in Midland, MI and then moved to Florida and worked as a supervisor at an orange juice company. He then went on to be a successful Shaklee business owner. Then after moving back to Truxton, NY he began working at Economy Paving in Cortland, NY as a Civil Engineer. He retired from Economy Paving in 2014 and moved back to Lakeland, FL shortly after his retirement. John had a love for the game of golf and was on the semi-professional mini tours in Mid-Florida in his younger years. His love for the game led him to open a driving range in Truxton, NY. Upon retiring to Florida he taught golf lessons at the YMCA Par 3 up until the very day of his illness. He worked with young children and adults at the YMCA Par 3. He also offered private lessons.
He was called a 'sweet man' by nurses and staff throughout all of his stays in the hospital, skilled nursing facility and Hospice. He will be greatly missed by those of us who loved him so dearly.
A celebration of John's life will be held September 21, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Kimberlea Club House in Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, Florida in John's name: 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019