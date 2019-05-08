|
JOHN J.
HALLEY, Jr., 80
BARTOW - John J. Halley, Jr., age 80, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Bartow.
Born August 10, 1938 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late John J. Halley, Sr. and Alice (McConologue) Halley. Mr. Halley was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church of Bartow. He was a 32nd degree Mason, Past Master of Lodge # 318 in Highland City, a Shriner of Kena Temple in Fairfax, VA and Monarch of the Lakeland Grotto.
Mr. Halley is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pauline L. Halley of Bartow and his brother Patrick S. Halley of Bartow.
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019