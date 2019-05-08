Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
JOHN J. HALLEY

JOHN J. HALLEY Obituary
JOHN J.
HALLEY, Jr., 80

BARTOW - John J. Halley, Jr., age 80, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Bartow.
Born August 10, 1938 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late John J. Halley, Sr. and Alice (McConologue) Halley. Mr. Halley was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church of Bartow. He was a 32nd degree Mason, Past Master of Lodge # 318 in Highland City, a Shriner of Kena Temple in Fairfax, VA and Monarch of the Lakeland Grotto.
Mr. Halley is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pauline L. Halley of Bartow and his brother Patrick S. Halley of Bartow.
Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019
