JOHN J. McGEE
Founder of McGee Tire Stores
LAKELAND - John J. McGee, at the age of 90, went home to the Lord on Oct. 6, 2019. In his final days, he was able to enjoy time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, listening to the stories and laughter of a life well lived. John was born on January 20, 1929 in Omaha, Nebraska to Dr. John McGee, M.D. and Mary McGee. Following graduation from Creighton University, John married his high school sweetheart Geraldine 'Jerry' McGee, October 26, 1950 and they began a family that blessed them with six children. Their journey in life together found them throughout the Midwest finding home in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, all while working for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Being a devout Catholic, John and Jerry joined the local Catholic church of each town they lived in and made numerous friends. John remained employed within the tire industry throughout his career.
In 1974, John moved his family to Lakeland, where he purchased the locally owned OK Tires; founding McGee Tire Stores, The company John began grew to 30 locations throughout Central Florida before being sold in 2016. Following retirement in 1991, he and Jerry traveled, played golf, bridge, attended daily Mass and enjoyed each other's company along with their children and grandchildren. They spent many summer seasons enjoying the mountains of NC at their home in Franklin, When in Lakeland, John found himself as a great resource in the family business and could be found making tire deliveries and whatever was needed. These were his golden years.
John was past President of the Lakeland North Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was highly involved in the Florida Independent Tire and Retreaders Association, serving on the board of directors for many years. He had a passion for leadership, which was shared in the Watauga Vista Homeowner's Association in Franklin, NC. An active parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church since 1974, John served the church council, was a Eucharistic minister and involved in the prison ministry.
In 2009, Jerry McGee, his wife of 59 years, passed away and John's life changed abruptly as he had difficulty accepting her passing. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by his children, Michael McGee (Kathy), Cathy Kenney (Mike), Terry McGee (Carla), Cindy McGee, Peggy Waters (Allen), and Johnny McGee (Sheila); 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition, John is survived by his sister Pat Duffy (Bob) in Seattle, Washington; many nieces and nephews throughout the country.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday, October 10th at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 1727 Bartow Hwy., Lakeland, Florida, 33801. A Mass and Christian burial will take place at 11 am Friday, October 11th at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland, Florida, 33813. A reception lunch will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Resurrection Catholic Church or Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE, 68010.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019