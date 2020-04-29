|
JOHN JACOB
DELIMAN, 75
1945 - 2020
SAN MARCOS, CA. - John Jacob Deliman, 75, died peacefully in San Marcos, CA on Thursday, April 23, 2020, following a brief battle with esophageal cancer.
John was born on January 21, 1945 in Lorain, OH. He graduated from Clearview High School and attended Ohio State University. He served in the US Navy for four years before launching a career in technology sales. He was also a Master Mason.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Helen K. Deliman as well as his brother Howard. He is survived by his loving partner Jo Ann Deliman of San Marcos and two sons, John Todd Deliman of Winter Haven, FL and David Deliman of Pensacola, FL.
The family plans a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the USO.
