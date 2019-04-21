|
JOHN L.
KELLER, 78
LAKE WALES - John L. Keller, 78, of Lake Wales, FL, passed away on April 15, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 14, 1940 in Owensboro, KY and moved to Lake Wales from there in 1969. John was a US Army veteran who proudly served his country in the US Army as an MP from 1959 to 1961. After the Army, John was a federal agent for the US Customs for 27 years, until his retirement in 1992.
John was an extremely generous and understanding man. He loved everyone and was a very accepting person. John was also an avid reader and outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, gardening and traveling the South in his RV, as well as Barbecuing, in fact some say it was his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Pauline Keller of Hagerstown, MD, daughter Kathy Sprinkles of Greensboro, NC, daughter Carolyn Bonner of Tampa, FL, son Kevin Keller of Miami, FL, and his dedicated and loyal best friends, Mark & Laura Long of Lake Wales, FL.
He will be deeply missed and he will never be forgotten by all his close friends and neighbors in his community. Arrangements are being handled by Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 1001 Grace Ave Haines City, FL 33844.
Condolences can be sent to
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019