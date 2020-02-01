Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John LaChance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John LaChance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John LaChance Obituary
JOHN
LaCHANCE
'Johnny's Place'

MULBERRY - John LaChance, age 63 passed away on January 23, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife Kathleen (Tracey) LaChance, brother Roger LaChance (Carol Robbins), his children John Jr (Katelin), Amy Ellis, Liz Carey (Scott Ingalls) and Carrie Gentile. He was Grampy to Desmond, Dorrian and Lily.
John graduated from Windsor High School in 1974 where he played Varsity Hockey. He retired from Stanadyne Automotive in 2010 after 36 years of service and moved to Mulberry, Fl where he opened Johnny's Place until health problems forced his retirement.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Christina Park in Lakeland, FL on February 8, 2020 and in CT this spring.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -