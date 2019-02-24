|
JOHN M.
ARNOLD, 60
LAKELAND - John M. Arnold, 60, passed away Feb. 18, 2019.
Mr. Arnold was born Apr. 2, 1958. His career was spent as a long distance truck driver, and following his retirement, he enjoyed working at Burger King. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and was a car enthusiast.
Mr. Arnold is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda Arnold; sons, Byrl (Heather) Arnold and Matthew (Megan) Arnold; brothers in law, Jerry and Larry Brookins; grandchild, Markie Arnold.
Memorial services will be held Sat. Mar. 2nd at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019