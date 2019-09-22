|
JOHN M. BURGESS, 83
LAKELAND - John M. Burgess, 83, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Gouverneur, NY, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Good Shepherd Hospice surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be held at St. John Neumann Church in Lakeland, FL, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
John was born May 4, 1936, in Gouverneur, NY, to George and Florence Cantwell Burgess. He married Alice (Jill) Fox Parker on November 24, 1960, at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur.
John graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1954, and from the University of Rochester in 1959. John was employed by Kinney Drugs, Inc. from 1960 until his retirement in 1990. John held many positions within the Kinney organization during his career and retired holding the position of company President. John served as a member of the Kinney Board of Directors from 1977 until 2006, and he was a member of the Board of Directors of Community Bank in Dewitt, NY from 1991 until 2010.
John was an avid and accomplished golfer while at Gouverneur High School, the University of Rochester, and as a longtime member of the Gouverneur Country Club. John was club champion many times over the years and greatly enjoyed participating in the NNY 6-man team tournament where he qualified to participate in the event for 35 consecutive years and was the tournament medalist in 1966. John was inducted into the University of Rochester Hall of Fame in 2005 for his accomplishments in both golf and basketball.
John gave back to his community during his life serving on the boards of St. James Church, St. James School, Sacred Heart Foundation, E.J. Noble Hospital, and the Gouverneur Luncheon Club.
Preceding him in death were his parents and two brothers, Paul Burgess and Peter Burgess.
John is survived by Jill, his wife of 58 years. Also remembering John are two sisters, Joan Easterly of Pittsford, NY, and Ruth (Robert) Wensley of Webster, NY; four sons, Michael (Dayle) Burgess of Gouverneur, NY, David Burgess of Arlington, VA, Robert (Jennifer) Burgess of Somerset, KY, and Richard (Carla) Burgess of Jamesville, NY; eleven grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. John Neumann Church in Lakeland, FL, Talbot House in Lakeland, FL, or St. James School in Gouverneur, NY.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019