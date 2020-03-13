|
|
JOHN MARC
MARION, 66
LAKELAND - John Marc Marion, age 66, died of complications from cancer Wednesday (March 11, 2020).
Born on December 11, 1953, Marc came to Florida from Sharon, Pennsylvania, in 1963. He retired from Lakeland Electric after 33 years where he started as a linesman apprentice, then a training and development coordinator, and finally a substation construction supervisor. Post retirement, Marc became an Instructional Designer for Abreon Consulting where he traveled nationally and internationally. He was also an avid fan of his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Bonnie Marion, and sister: Cindy Perry. Marc is survived by his wife Christine Marion; children Maria (Jon) Friedt, Christopher (Mindi) Marion, Rollin (Angela) Oxley, and Jared (Shauna) Oxley; grandchildren Caleb and Hannah Friedt, Madyson and Ryleigh Marion, Katelynn Oxley, and Kalanie and Kona Oxley.
Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00 pm Monday, 3/16/20 at Lanier Funeral Home. Services to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation. On line condolence may be left for the family at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020