Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
JOHN MOORE

JOHN MOORE Obituary
JOHN
MOORE, Sr., 78

AUBURNDALE - John Moore Sr., age 78, passed away on April 2, 2019 in Winter Haven.
John was born on December 12, 1940 to James & Jessie Moore in Dothan, Alabama. He was an Auburndale resident since 1953. John worked as a Citrus Processor for Adams Packing and was also a Veteran of the U.S. Army. His hobbies included scratch off tickets, and storytelling with the family.
He is preceded in death by; his parents and 2 brothers: Jessie Carl Moore & James Moore. John is survived by: sons: Jason (Sarah) Moore of Winter Haven & John Moore, Jr. of Auburndale, daughter: Tonya Scheffield of Winter Haven, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for John will be held at Kersey Funeral Home on April 12, 2019, 1:00pm - 2:00pm. Funeral Service will start at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
