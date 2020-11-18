1/
JOHN OTTIS RIGGS
JOHN OTTIS
RIGGS, 65

WINTER HAVEN - John Ottis Riggs, age 65, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Winter Haven. Born September 18, 1955 in Bowling Green, KY, he was the son of the late Rev. Ottis and Elizabeth (Lane) Riggs.
Mr. Riggs was a carpenter by trade. Along with his parents, Mr. Riggs is preceded in death by his brother, David Lowell Riggs and niece, Patricia Deanna Lee. He is survived by his sister, Priscilla (Jim) Lee of Lakeland, nieces: Sarah (Christopher) Lord of Tampa and Elizabeth (James) Suits of Lakeland and 14 grand nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20 at 10:15am at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home-Southside, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, FL, 33801, where the family will receive friends beginning at 9:30am. Graveside committal to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lakeland.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
