|
|
JOHN PATRICK DOOLEY, Jr.
LAKELAND - Those who knew Patrick Dooley, Jr. had the great fortune of sharing part of an extraordinary life. Pat died June 28, 2019 in Sandusky, Ohio doing what he loved most: laughing with his three beautiful daughters. He was only 53 years old.
Pat was a magnanimous man. Commanding in both stature and personality, he was an unfailing friend, a consummate coach, an infinitely loving father, a big-hearted brother, and an earnest soul. Often the catalyst of good times, Dooley had a contagious laugh that could carry a room. He looked you in the eye when he spoke; he told you the truth.
He was born in Rochester, New York and raised in Maumee, Ohio, his home at heart. At age 38, he sought new opportunities in Lakeland, Florida. Here, he built a beautiful family and expanded his throng of brothers and dear friends. The football field was his province: he came alive on the sidelines. He coached several teams, bettering the lives of several young athletes in college, high school and professional arena football ranks - he even refereed pee-wee games. He served Tiffin College, Webber College, Warner College, Auburndale High School, Lakeland High School, George Jenkins High School, Plant City High School and the Lakeland Thunderbolts. Pat was also an unflappable high school teacher.
He was a boisterous member of the Rough Riders Krewe in Tampa, Florida, the Unofficial Mayor of Loma Lindas in Toledo, Ohio, and a frequent beneficiary of the fruits of Put-In-Bay, Ohio.
Dooley brightened the lives of so many people, who are left heartbroken in the wake of his sudden death.
He is survived by his parents Nora (Suter) and J. Patrick Dooley, Sr. of Lakeland, Florida; his daughters Brooke, Sarah and Emily of Lithia, Florida; his sister Elizabeth (Dooley) Sherrow & Michael Sherrow of Chicago, Illinois; a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins & 3 nephews Henry, Nicholas and Alexander.
Visitation and a memorial service will be held July 20th from 3-5pm at The Club at Eaglebrooke in Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from July 17 to July 18, 2019