JOHN PATRICK FLANAGAN
LAKELAND - John Patrick Flanagan went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 19, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Pat was born on November 2, 1927 in Lakeland, Florida.
He married the love of his life, Anna Patricia Hill, on August 11, 1950. Their wedding was the first one performed in the new sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Lakeland. First Baptist Church was a central part of Pat's life. He met his wife there, sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Training Union, worked in the audio-visual dept., served as an usher, and as a deacon. He graduated from Florida Southern College with a B.S. in Business Administration and worked with his parents at Flanagan's Paint Pot on Main St. for 50 years. When not working, Pat enjoyed keeping a beautiful yard, a spotless car, and watching baseball and football games. After his retirement, he worked as a volunteer at Rochelle School of the Arts for 10 years and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Pat will always be remembered for his devotion to his wife of 69 years, Anna. Every time she entered his nursing home room, where he was bedridden for the last ten years of his life, his face would light up and he would tell her how beautiful and wonderful a wife she was. He would tell his children and grandchildren how much he loved them and was praying for them daily. He truly cared about everyone he knew, and conveyed that to each and every one through his smile, attentiveness, and many acts of service.
Pat was predeceased by his father, former Lakeland mayor and city commissioner, Edwin Cecil Flanagan, mother, Margaret Nell Flanagan, and sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Marion Silva.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna, his son, John Patrick Flanagan, Jr. (Debbie) of Lithia, FL, his daughter, Patricia Anne Rose (Jim) of Lakeland & Franklin, NC, his grandson, Matthew Flanagan (Kristen) of Dade City, FL, his granddaughters, Audra and Alyssa Rose of Lakeland, FL, his great-grandson, Sean Flanagan, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be sorely missed by all who loved him so much here on earth, but we rejoice that he is able to walk and hear once again in his heavenly home. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you do a random act of kindness in Pat's honor.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019