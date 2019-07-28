|
|
JOHN R. 'BOB'
CLOUGH, 86
BARTOW - John R. 'Bob' Clough, age 86, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Bartow, FL.
Born on April 16, 1933 in Manchester, NH, he was the son of the late Russell J. and Marie (Jolicoeur) Clough. Mr. Clough was a veteran of the Korean War era. He was a Graphic Artist for Quebecore Printing in Providence, Rhode Island for many years. Mr. Clough attended Saint John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland.
Along with his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Morin. Mr. Clough is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia G. Clough of Bartow, his children: Bonnie Sisto (Dennis) of North Providence, RI, Colleen Warren (James) of Cranston, RI, John Michael Clough of Orlando, and Chris Clough (Barbara) in Smithfield, RI. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Tara, Nicole, Sean, Ryan, Tayler, Drew, Casey, Gabrielle, Zacharias and a great grandson, Elias. Condolence to the family at
whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 28 to July 29, 2019