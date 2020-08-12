JOHN ROBERT 'JACK'

HUGHES, 73



WINTER HAVEN - Jack passed away August 8, 2020 peacefully after a brief illness.

He was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 18, 1947 to Anna and John Hughes. He served in the US Navy for six years and then as a civil servant Electronics Technician for the Department of Defense (Navy). He lived in Philadelphia, PA until 1996 when he was transferred to Patuxent River NAS in Lexington Park, MD. In 2016 he relocated to Winter Haven, FL.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Mark. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Phyllis Hughes of Winter Haven, FL; daughters, Carol (David) DeBenedictis of Glenmoore, PA and Linda (Mark) Paolini of Philadelphia, PA; step-daughters, Nicole (Will) Steinke of Alexandria, VA and Brittany Grant of Clem-ents, MD; and ten grandchildren.

Memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.



