|
|
JOHN ROBERT
MCCOY, Jr., 69
EAGLE LAKE - Mr. John Robert McCoy, Jr., a resident of Eagle Lake, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the James A. Haley Veteran's Hospital with his family.
Mr. McCoy was born May 30, 1950, in Lake Wales to John Robert and Barbara Jean (Bringger) McCoy, Sr. John graduated from Lake Wales High School Class of 1968 then continued his education at the University of Florida graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He was a lifetime Polk County resident and was the owner/operator of 11 different video stores between 1985-2003. John was a United States Army Veteran serving as a Green Beret during Vietnam. He enjoyed fishing, Gator football, NASCAR and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wanda.
John is survived by his loving family: wife of 28 yrs: Dottie McCoy of Eagle Lake, son: Brian (Ashley) McCoy of Winter Haven, daughter: Dayna (Jonathon) McKinney of Lake Wales, stepdaughter: Caryn Berger of Eagle Lake, 4 brothers: Mike Bringger of Eagle Lake, Jim (Tammy) McCoy of Lake Wales, Robert McCoy of Orlando, Pat (Wendy) McCoy of New Bern, N.C., sister Janet Ferris of Auburndale, 5 grandchildren: Bryce, Ellie, Lane, Taylor & Corey, 7 gt. grandchildren: Charli, Oliver, Sawyer, Josie, Karina, Bailey, Anael.
A celebration of John's life with military honors will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19th at the Winter Haven Worship Center, 1835 Overlook Dr., Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. McCoy's name to: The Mission of Winter Haven, P.O. Box 2586, Winter Haven, FL, 33883.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019