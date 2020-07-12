1/
JOHN RUSSELL FEARS
JOHN RUSSELL
FEARS, 68

AUBURNDALE - Mr. John Russell Fears, 68, a resident of Auburndale, passed away July 4, 2020. Mr. Fears was born Sept. 25, 1951 in Chattahoochee, FL, to Jessie and Carolyn (Richards) Fears.
He was a Truck Driver, a lifetime resident of Auburndale, where he attended school and was a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Auburndale. He was in the US Army. John enjoyed fishing, antique cars and spending time with family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Johnathon. John is survived by his wife of 10 years, Shirley Fears; daughter Amanda Fears Price; stepson Joshua (Kristy) Allen; 4 brothers: Andrew, William, Jerry & James (Betty); 4 grch: Dylan, Kelly, Ivey & Summer; many other extended family.
Due to Covid-19, private funeral service & visitation will be held. Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
