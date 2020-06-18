Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHN

SHARP, 64



AUBURNDALE - John Sharp, age 64, of Auburndale, FL passed away on June 11, 2020.

John is preceded in death by his wife: Penny Sharp, parents: Ruby and Donald Sharp. He leaves behind his daughter: Kimberly Swirbul (Rick), grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Trey, son: Jonathan Sharp, girlfriend: Debra Campbell, brother: Bob Sharp (Ruth), nephews: Ryan and Andrew and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements by: Kersey Funeral Home.



