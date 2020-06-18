JOHN
SHARP, 64
AUBURNDALE - John Sharp, age 64, of Auburndale, FL passed away on June 11, 2020.
John is preceded in death by his wife: Penny Sharp, parents: Ruby and Donald Sharp. He leaves behind his daughter: Kimberly Swirbul (Rick), grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Trey, son: Jonathan Sharp, girlfriend: Debra Campbell, brother: Bob Sharp (Ruth), nephews: Ryan and Andrew and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements by: Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.